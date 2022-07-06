Flexible work perks heat up as the war on talent rages

Life-work balance is the goal for employees, and employers

The roll-out of such summer work perks comes as pressure mounts for employees to return to the office post-pandemic.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted people are more productive in the office, while leading businessman Alan Sugar has derided shorter summer working hours a joke. In the US, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been on a dogged mission to bring office workers back to the city, and Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley continue to take hard-line stances on bringing employees back to the offices.

But workers, it seems, are playing hard ball. Having enjoyed flexibility for the last two years, they are not only putting their health and happiness first – with 53% of global workers more likely to prioritise wellbeing over work than before the pandemic, reports Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index – but they are reaping the benefits of a better work-life balance.

For the first time in seven years, work-life balance trumped salary as the main thing prospective employees look for in a job, with 65% ranking it as most important, Randstad research reveals. In Singapore, from July to December 2021, 64% of employees who switched employers or careers cited work-life balance as the main driver in searching for new jobs.

Life-work balance is the employee goal du jour, especially for women and younger generations, who are generally considered to be more driven by purpose, and want flexibility. And bolstered by a strong jobs market and new priorities, employees are empowered, and increasingly vocal in their quest for an optimal work-life blend.

Inflexible employers could lead to a ‘flexidus’

And if they don’t get one, they will leave for a better opportunity. Dubbed ‘flexidus’, new research from LinkedIn has shed light on employee sentiment – and it’s not looking good for employers.

While the majority of businesses (80% in the UK, 97% in the UAE and Saudi,) have improved their flexible working offer since the pandemic, and around three-quarters of firms believe their employees are largely satisfied with it, a staggering 70% of those surveyed in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and 55% of women globally, say they are considering leaving their job due to lack of flexibility.

In Australia, more than two in three women say they want more flexibility, and globally, 71% want increased annual leave allowance, and 68% a four-day working week.

“The pandemic has brought a revolution in flexible working,” says Ngaire Moyes , VP of Communications and brand. “And now many professionals, particularly women, rightly, don’t want to go back to the way things were as it has improved their lives in untold ways.”

And with the current war on talent and Great Resignation raging on – four million workers left their jobs in April 2022 in the US alone, to seek out higher salaries and more flexibility, according to the Labor Department – firms are having to up their flexibility work perks to attract and retain the best talent.

Zurich UK is a case in point. The insurer has seen applications from women for senior roles soar by 19.3% after including flexible working options in its job adverts, attracting double the number of applications from both genders for every role since the change.

According to Steve Collinson , head of HR at Zurich, “workers want a new deal and there’s a danger that businesses that don’t get on board won’t be able to compete for the best and brightest minds”.



Flexible benefits – no one size fits all

That’s the thinking perhaps behind Goldman Sachs’ introduction of unlimited vacation for senior execs, as it looks to stem attrition and attract top performers. The bank has been haemorrhaging executives of late, among them Goldman’s top lawyer, one of its head of asset management, one of its few Black female partners, and the head of its consumer banking business.

While unlimited vacation policy is nothing new (IBM was one of the first big businesses to introduce it in 2007), it’s a benefit that has picked up pace during the pandemic, with 20% of employers saying at least some of their employees were offered unlimited time off in 2021, up from 14% in 2018, reports Mercer.

Netflix, LinkedIn, GitHub and Kickstarter all offer unlimited vacation time, with LinkedIn’s former global talent lead, Pat Wadors , once saying it gives workers “the ability to better meet their personal needs, which will then allow them to bring their best self to work”.

It’s a view held by many executives, including Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal , who recently wrote in a letter to employees that “wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work, and that includes working from home full-time forever”.

While Twitter isn’t giving workers unlimited vacation time, it is letting workers choose how and where they wish to work, totally remote if it suits them, in an acknowledgment that no one size fits all.

Similarly, accounting giant Grant Thornton believes benefits today mean varied and flexible offerings that change depending on where people are in their lives, and what they are experiencing. The Chicago-based firm delivers a roster of benefits that include flexible time off as needed, along with flexible work arrangements such as reduced-worked schedules, compressed work weeks and flexible days, regardless of level.