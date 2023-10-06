“What I find reassuring is that, despite the many macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges right now, mid-term global confidence remains relatively robust. There’s a consensus that we can, in time, return to a path of international, sustainable long-term growth.

“For CEOs, the opportunity to drive a return to a more equitable, successful planet is right in front of us. The key to success will be an unrelenting focus on long-term, strategic planning and commitment to avoid the danger of short-term, reactive leadership, which is always a threat during a period of deep uncertainty.”

Debate over hybrid working and return to office rages on

While KPMG’s researchers discovered confidence in the global economic outlook over the next three years remains broadly similar to last year, there has been a shift across CEOs’ views on what constitutes a risk to their business.

More than three-quarters of leaders say rising interest rates and tightening monetary policies could risk or prolong the threat of a global recession, while a similar proportion believe cost-of-living pressures are likely to negatively impact their organisation's prosperity.

Interestingly, CEOs are increasingly steadfast in their support of pre-pandemic ways of working. Not only do the majority predict a full return to the office, but an overwhelming 87% express a likelihood of linking financial reward and promotion opportunities to in-office working practices.

“The war for talent may have softened in this period of economic uncertainty, but the evidence suggests a one-size-fits-all approach to return-to-office could be detrimental,” adds Nhlamu Dlomu, Global Head of People at KPMG.

“It’s crucial that leaders take a long-term view that embraces the employee value proposition and encompasses the considerations and needs of everyone, helping to ensure that talent is nurtured and supported.”

Read the full report: KPMG 2023 CEO Outlook

