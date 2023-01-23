Gloomy economic outlook from PwC's latest global CEO survey

There is a gloomy outlook for the global economy based on the opinions of more than 4,000 CEOs pooled by Big Four consultancy PwC.

PwC’s 26th Annual Global CEO Survey makes for stark reading, with 73% of business leaders saying global economic growth will decline in the next year.

Putting this into context, PwC has asked this question for the last 12 years and this is the most pessimistic response yet. Even in 2021 and 2022, CEOs had the polar opposite view, with 76% and 77% respectively saying growth would be positive.

On top of that, 4 in 10 CEOs said their companies would not be economically viable a decade from now unless they undergo a transformation.

“A volatile economy, decades-high inflation, and geopolitical conflict have contributed to a level of CEO pessimism not seen in over a decade,” commented Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC.

“CEOs globally are consequently re-evaluating their operating models and cutting costs, yet despite these pressures, they are continuing to put their people front and centre as they look to retain talent in the wake of the ‘Great Resignation.’ The world continues to change at a relentless pace, and the risks facing organisations, people – and the planet – will only continue to rise.

“If organisations are not only to thrive – but survive the next few years – they must carefully balance the dual imperative of mitigating short-term risks and operational demands with long-term outcomes, as businesses that don’t transform, won’t be viable.”

PwC is not alone in painting this dark picture. Earlier this month EY released its own CEO Outlook Survey, with 59% of respondents saying the expected downturn will be ‘different’ this time around, fuelled by geopolitical tensions (Ukraine, Taiwan), supply chain disruption, talent shortages and ongoing fallout from COVID-19.