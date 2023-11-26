What’s separating digital ‘pioneers’ from ‘procrastinators’?
As businesses navigate an ever-evolving marketplace driven by digital innovation, the need for agile strategies has never been more crucial.
In a bid to offer essential guidance to businesses navigating this complex digital landscape, Monstarlab, in collaboration with FT Longitude, has shed light on the practices and approaches that distinguish leading companies in their transformation efforts.
Their new report provides in-depth insights into what separates the top-ranked 21% of businesses, referred to as ‘pioneers’, from their lagging competitors in the bottom-ranked 17%, dubbed ‘procrastinators’, in the realm of digital transformation.
Emphasising the urgent need for businesses to adapt to the fast-paced digital landscape, Michael Rendell, Partner at Monstarlab, says: “Technology is advancing faster than ever, and so is the competition. Speed and agility are at a premium.”
Mark Jones, Monstarlab's Executive Board Director and CEO of International Markets, adds: “Successful digital transformation hinges on a holistic approach that integrates technology, people and strategy.
“Our report highlights key steps for organisations to position themselves at the forefront of the digital revolution, ready to adapt and thrive in the dynamic digital landscape.”
Correlation between transformation and success
In carrying out its research, Monstarlab and FT Longitude gathered the thoughts of 875 business leaders, including 44% from the C-suite. They represented diverse industries and markets in the US, Europe, Japan and the Middle East.
Key findings are as follows:
Pioneers outperform competitors: The study reveals a significant correlation between elite digital transformation performance and business success. Pioneers witness remarkable revenue growth, increased profitability and enhanced share value. They also outperform procrastinators across several arenas, such as productivity, innovation and employee satisfaction.
Digital transformation fuels broader impact: Beyond financial success, digital transformation supports businesses in fostering positive social impact. The contrast between pioneers and procrastinators across social and environmental domains is stark. For instance, 87% of pioneers report reduced carbon footprint, compared to only 25% of procrastinators.
The Middle East leads in digital transformation: Demonstrating a strong commitment to nurturing digital innovation, the Middle East boasts the highest average digital transformation scores, with the US following closely behind.
Read the full report: Decoding Digital Excellence: Blueprint of Industry Leaders in the Digital Landscape
