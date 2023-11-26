What’s separating digital ‘pioneers’ from ‘procrastinators’?

As businesses navigate an ever-evolving marketplace driven by digital innovation, the need for agile strategies has never been more crucial.

In a bid to offer essential guidance to businesses navigating this complex digital landscape, Monstarlab, in collaboration with FT Longitude, has shed light on the practices and approaches that distinguish leading companies in their transformation efforts.

Their new report provides in-depth insights into what separates the top-ranked 21% of businesses, referred to as ‘pioneers’, from their lagging competitors in the bottom-ranked 17%, dubbed ‘procrastinators’, in the realm of digital transformation.

Emphasising the urgent need for businesses to adapt to the fast-paced digital landscape, Michael Rendell, Partner at Monstarlab, says: “Technology is advancing faster than ever, and so is the competition. Speed and agility are at a premium.”

Mark Jones, Monstarlab's Executive Board Director and CEO of International Markets, adds: “Successful digital transformation hinges on a holistic approach that integrates technology, people and strategy.

“Our report highlights key steps for organisations to position themselves at the forefront of the digital revolution, ready to adapt and thrive in the dynamic digital landscape.”

