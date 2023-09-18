The importance of companies looking after their people has undoubtedly been hammered home over the past three years, during which businesses and their employees have been tasked with negotiating a global pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty.

COVID-19, and the lockdown restrictions imposed as a direct result, prompted hundreds of thousands of employees to re-evaluate their career choices, head in new directions and prioritise their own mental wellbeing.

From an economic perspective, workers' heads are being turned as they look to combat the frightening cost of living by moving into better-paying jobs.

Arguably, then, corporate teams face bigger challenges than ever before when it comes to recruiting the right people, keeping them happy, healthy and productive, and retaining their services.

That’s where the Chief People Officer (CPO) comes in.

