Deloitte’s bold Project 120 is changing the face of L&D

It wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest Deloitte’s Project 120 is a game-changer when it comes to companies investing in their people.

This huge, US$1.4 billion programme is aimed at setting a new industry standard for learning and development (L&D) which, for decades, has either been overlooked, badly handled or neglected by big businesses.

Project 120, whose name references the top speed of thought – 120 metres per second – is curating highly personalised L&D pathways to develop critical tech and leadership skills among Deloitte’s growing workforce. The hope is that this transformative strategy will prepare employees for future demands, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve, while simultaneously developing the next generation of leadership figures.

Already, more than a million hours of training have been delivered, focusing on the future application of technology such as AI, cloud, cyber, data analytics, 5G and quantum computing – all through the Deloitte Technology Academy (DTA).

This perfectly complements the work being done at Deloitte University, which continues to grow the world’s best leaders.

