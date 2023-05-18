How Deloitte’s Project 120 is flipping the script on L&D

For decades, learning and development (L&D) has either been overlooked, badly handled or neglected by big businesses.

However, Deloitte’s Project 120 – whose name references the top speed of thoughts – is something of a game-changer when it comes to companies investing in their people.

This US$1.4 billion programme, announced in December, is aimed at setting a new industry standard for L&D. By creating highly personalised pathways for the development of crucial tech and leadership skills, the hope is that employees will be better prepared for future demands.

