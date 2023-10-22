Inside Deloitte and Google’s expanded strategic alliance

Two of the biggest companies in the world have announced a major expansion of their ongoing partnership.

Deloitte has enhanced its strategic alliance with Google Public Sector, a subsidiary of Google focusing on helping US public sector institutions accelerate their digital transformations.

The pair are set to launch a portfolio of new solutions that combine Google Cloud's leading AI and data analytics capabilities with Deloitte's prowess in experience and engineering to boost constituent engagement, improve planning processes and drive better insights.

It’s hoped government and higher education clients will subsequently be in a better position to solve complex problems.