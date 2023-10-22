Inside Deloitte and Google’s expanded strategic alliance
Two of the biggest companies in the world have announced a major expansion of their ongoing partnership.
Deloitte has enhanced its strategic alliance with Google Public Sector, a subsidiary of Google focusing on helping US public sector institutions accelerate their digital transformations.
The pair are set to launch a portfolio of new solutions that combine Google Cloud's leading AI and data analytics capabilities with Deloitte's prowess in experience and engineering to boost constituent engagement, improve planning processes and drive better insights.
It’s hoped government and higher education clients will subsequently be in a better position to solve complex problems.
“With these new investments and our ongoing collaboration with Google Public Sector, Deloitte will help engineer advantages for our government, higher education and non-profit clients so they can better address the most complex challenges facing their organisations,” says Jason Salzetti, Principal at Deloitte Consulting and Deloitte's government and public services industry leader.
“Our keen understanding of market-specific issues and deep technology experience, combined with Google Cloud's cutting-edge technologies, will give our clients the confidence to seize opportunities to enhance their operations and improve the delivery of services for the people they serve.”
Deloitte and Google: A longstanding partnership
Deloitte and Google Cloud have a longstanding alliance helping business and public sector organisations fundamentally improve how they operate.
This year alone, Deloitte has been recognised by Google Cloud as:
- Global Public Sector Partner of the Year
- Services Partner of the Year for North America
- Specialisation Partner of the Year for Security
- Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year for Generative AI
Through the expanded partnership, Deloitte plans to quadruple its Google Public Sector resources to better help public sector organisations adopt and scale vital transformation programmes that achieve mission-driven objectives.
“Google Public Sector has accelerated its work towards helping government and education customers transform with technologies that are easy to adopt, scale quickly and enable organisations to achieve their missions,” adds Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector.
“Our expanded alliance with Deloitte will significantly grow the tools and resources available to public sector clients, including new and innovative solutions that demonstrate the potential of GenAI and the services needed to successfully adopt them.”
