Article
Technology & AI

Inside Deloitte and Google’s expanded strategic alliance

By Tom Chapman
October 22, 2023
undefined mins
Deloitte and Google have expanded their strategic alliance. Picture: Deloitte
Deloitte and Google have expanded their strategic alliance. Picture: Deloitte
Deloitte has enhanced its strategic alliance with Google Public Sector in a bid to help government and higher education clients solve complex problems

Two of the biggest companies in the world have announced a major expansion of their ongoing partnership. 

Deloitte has enhanced its strategic alliance with Google Public Sector, a subsidiary of Google focusing on helping US public sector institutions accelerate their digital transformations.

The pair are set to launch a portfolio of new solutions that combine Google Cloud's leading AI and data analytics capabilities with Deloitte's prowess in experience and engineering to boost constituent engagement, improve planning processes and drive better insights. 

It’s hoped government and higher education clients will subsequently be in a better position to solve complex problems. 

Jason Salzetti, Principal at Deloitte Consulting

“With these new investments and our ongoing collaboration with Google Public Sector, Deloitte will help engineer advantages for our government, higher education and non-profit clients so they can better address the most complex challenges facing their organisations,” says Jason Salzetti, Principal at Deloitte Consulting and Deloitte's government and public services industry leader.

“Our keen understanding of market-specific issues and deep technology experience, combined with Google Cloud's cutting-edge technologies, will give our clients the confidence to seize opportunities to enhance their operations and improve the delivery of services for the people they serve.”

Deloitte and Google: A longstanding partnership

Deloitte and Google Cloud have a longstanding alliance helping business and public sector organisations fundamentally improve how they operate. 

This year alone, Deloitte has been recognised by Google Cloud as:

  • Global Public Sector Partner of the Year
  • Services Partner of the Year for North America
  • Specialisation Partner of the Year for Security
  • Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year for Generative AI

Through the expanded partnership, Deloitte plans to quadruple its Google Public Sector resources to better help public sector organisations adopt and scale vital transformation programmes that achieve mission-driven objectives. 

“Google Public Sector has accelerated its work towards helping government and education customers transform with technologies that are easy to adopt, scale quickly and enable organisations to achieve their missions,” adds Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector.

“Our expanded alliance with Deloitte will significantly grow the tools and resources available to public sector clients, including new and innovative solutions that demonstrate the potential of GenAI and the services needed to successfully adopt them.”

******

For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in the Business Chief UK & Europe website.

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.

StrategyPartnershipDeloitteGoogle
Share
Share

Featured Articles

McKinsey’s eight lessons in leadership for aspiring CEOs

The McKinsey Leadership Forum convenes an elite group of C-suite executives to tackle the big questions facing those near the summit of their organisations

KPMG: The biggest challenges facing global CEOs in 2023

CEOs at the world’s largest organisations now perceive geopolitics and broader political uncertainty as the greatest risk to business growth

Possibilities endless as generative AI takes centre stage

Generative AI is already playing a pivotal role in the way companies are run; the only question is how quickly it can be integrated into everyday tasks

Why companies should be preparing for scope 3 reporting

Sustainability

People over profit is steering business in a new direction

Human Capital

Databricks: The phenomenal rise of a data and AI heavyweight

Technology & AI