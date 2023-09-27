Teamwork crucial to scope 3 reporting

Plenty of grey areas exist in the area of climate-related disclosure – not just in the US, but across North America and beyond.

GHG Protocol, which supplies the world's most widely used greenhouse gas accounting standards, is in the process of updating how it assesses emission calculations.

“I think companies are open to calculating their emissions,” Theisen continues, “but it goes back to the issue of companies working in the same sector using different methods. There could easily be a misunderstanding or lack of clarity on why one company’s scope 3 emissions are so much higher than another.

“So, it really takes more context and I think that’s why GHG Protocol – with the public consultation that’s going on right now – is looking at how to better standardise things, so you can compare apples with apples.”

In a bid to achieve greater accuracy, Theisen believes the key going forward is for organisations to join forces and work together.

“In the US, it’s largely been voluntary investors pushing companies to start disclosing their carbon footprint, climate risk and emission reduction targets, but the data won't really be there until everybody's on board,” he says.

“I’d imagine there are a lot of companies that are worried about disclosing scope 1, 2 and 3 in terms of their carbon footprint in this first wave, but you have to get everybody disclosing and regulating for the data to get better, so they can more accurately assess their scope 3 emissions.”

Companies must prepare to measure carbon footprint

Regardless of the outcome of the SEC’s proposal, Theisen says companies should be preparing for scope 1 (direct emissions), 2 (energy usage) and 3 reporting to eventually become the norm.

The reality is that measuring carbon footprints will likely become mandatory sooner or later, and getting ready for such an eventuality can only be beneficial.

Heavyweight organisations like Google and Microsoft are leaders in this field and having been doing it for years, to the point where they are well-versed in setting emissions targets and measuring their own performance.

“On the other other side of the spectrum,” adds Theisen, “we have a wealth of companies that haven’t done anything.

“Luckily, the companies who aren’t on board yet with measuring their carbon footprint can actually benefit from the learnings of others. It’s easier to get on board because we’re much better trained in how to do that initial assessment of scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, even if it means just doing estimations with scope 3. At least that gets the company well-versed on what emissions are and what they should start paying attention to.

“What we have now is a real opportunity for knowledge exchange.”