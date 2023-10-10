Microsoft, JLL among world's most ethical companies

Women more likely to consider ESG when investing

IG produced its EPI in conjunction with an investor sentiment survey of 4,500 clients based around the world.

It found that female clients (23%) were more likely to consider the importance of ESG when making investment decisions compared to men (9%).

Despite these relatively low figures, it appears sustainability is becoming an increasingly essential part of investing. Citing data from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance (GSIA), the Financial Times previously reported that sustainable investments grew by 15% from 2020 to 2022, accounting for 36% of professionally managed assets across Europe, the US, Canada, Japan and Australasia.

Leading the way in terms of LGBTQ+ friendly investing is US tech giant Apple. The company has an internal resource group and platform for its employees named pride@Apple.

