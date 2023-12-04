Microsoft and Tech Mahindra share cybersecurity insights
Experts from Microsoft and Tech Mahindra delivered the latest cybersecurity insights at an exclusive event in New York, around the theme Securing Your Digital World.
The high-level discussion explored the latest advancements in cybersecurity, powered by cloud computing and artificial intelligence, while also offering insights into real-time threat mitigation.
As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, organisations face mounting challenges in protecting their digital assets from advanced and persistent threats.
This roundtable event explored the transformative potential of next-generation Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and how this technology – powered by cloud and AI – enables defenders to gain a deep understanding of the centralised threat landscape.
Tech Mahindra and Microsoft took a deep dive into the key features and benefits of this next-gen SIEM solution, highlighting its potential to revolutionise threat detection and response capabilities for enterprises across industries.
Tech Mahindra and Microsoft partner on cybersecurity solutions
Held at the 1 Hotel Central Park in Manhattan, senior IT executives from Fortune 1000 companies heard first from Haresh Advani, Senior Security Technical Specialist at Microsoft, who delivered an eye-opening appraisal of security systems.
This was followed by Chitresh Sen, Cybersecurity Practice Head, Americas, at Tech Mahindra, who outlined how the leading consultancy leverages Microsoft’s platform to deliver transformative security solutions to its clients.
Individual challenges and solutions available were then discussed in an open-floor roundtable.
“There was lively conversation and everyone who attended was very engaged,” said Microsoft’s Advani. The sessions were followed by further networking and discussion over dinner.
Tech Mahindra’s Sen said that audience interaction at the event was high and that attendees all left with fresh insights into security and actions that can be taken to leverage next-generation SIEM.
The event was produced by BizClik Media, publishers of Cyber magazine and Technology magazine.