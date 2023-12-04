Microsoft and Tech Mahindra share cybersecurity insights

Experts from Microsoft and Tech Mahindra delivered the latest cybersecurity insights at an exclusive event in New York, around the theme Securing Your Digital World.

The high-level discussion explored the latest advancements in cybersecurity, powered by cloud computing and artificial intelligence, while also offering insights into real-time threat mitigation.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, organisations face mounting challenges in protecting their digital assets from advanced and persistent threats.

This roundtable event explored the transformative potential of next-generation Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and how this technology – powered by cloud and AI – enables defenders to gain a deep understanding of the centralised threat landscape.

Tech Mahindra and Microsoft took a deep dive into the key features and benefits of this next-gen SIEM solution, highlighting its potential to revolutionise threat detection and response capabilities for enterprises across industries.