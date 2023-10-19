Privacy; transparency; security and governance; misinformation – just some of the risks and concerns raised over the past 12 months as artificial intelligence takes centre stage across the world of business and beyond.

But, from the perspective of many employees, the prospect of AI job displacement – the ‘robots taking over’ – has been a very real fear.

However, fresh research from Avanade, the leading Microsoft solutions provider, largely dispels this fear, with almost two-thirds (64%) of workers stating that AI will maintain or increase the number of human roles at their organisation in 2024. Most expect headcount to increase by up to 9%.

Overall, the vast majority of employees (95%) at all job levels are optimistic about AI and excited about its potential to help them as a co-pilot at work, inspiring creative ideas and innovation.

