Wipro, KPMG and Citi among latest firms to embrace AI

What is Wipro investing in?

Tech leader Wipro has revealed Wipro ai360, which it calls a “comprehensive, AI-first innovation ecosystem” designed to build on the organisation’s decade-long investment in AI. The end goal is to integrate AI into every platform, tool and solution that is used internally and offered to clients.

Alongside this, Wipro had committed to investing US$1 billion in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years.

“Artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director at Wipro.

“Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead for all industries – new business models, new ways of working and new challenges, too.

“This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work. It’s meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutioning for clients. We are ready for the AI-driven future.”

ai360 will, Wipro says, bring together 30,000 experts in data analytics and AI with its technology and advisory ecosystem. Capabilities across cloud, analytics, AI, design, consulting and engineering will be leveraged to develop new solutions and embed AI into all processes and practices.

Wipro’s innovation hub, Lab45, will form part of ai360, providing clients with the necessary resources to accelerate AI adoption.

Further headlines from the announcement include accelerated investment in cutting-edge start-ups through Wipro Ventures, as well as training for all 250,000 Wipro employees on AI fundamentals and responsible use of AI.

