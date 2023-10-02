For the discerning C-suite executive, it has been practically impossible to escape the AI conversation in recent months.

There remains little to no doubt that artificial intelligence is set to play a pivotal role in the way companies are run in the months and years ahead, with the only question concerning just how quickly it can be integrated into everyday business practices.

Clearly, the intent from leaders is there. A recent study carried out by Accenture found almost three-quarters (73%) of global companies are prioritising AI over all other digital investments, with an immediate focus on improving operational resilience in an unprecedented environment. What’s more, IBM research has shown a similar proportion of CEOs believe gaining competitive advantage in future will depend on who has the most advanced AI capabilities.

That’s exactly why multinational organisations have been investing so heavily in generative AI, recognising the need to stay ahead of the curve. Tech giants including Microsoft, Google, Meta and Nvidia, as well as consulting behemoths like PwC, have already spent billions of pounds between them on the emerging technology.

However, almost three in five (59%) US workers say the pace at which their employers are adopting new digital tools is not fast enough, according to a report from EY, raising questions over the urgency being shown by most businesses.

Generative AI in action

Five9, the world’s largest cloud contact centre solutions provider, is among those to have already invested relentlessly in its AI products, several of which are already using generative AI. Among them is Agent Assist 2.0 with Agent Summary, which uses the same technology behind ChatGPT to summarise customer call transcripts in seconds.