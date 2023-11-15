JPMorgan Chase: Committed to supporting the next generation

An undisputed global giant in the context of financial services, JPMorgan Chase is an organisation well aware of its far-reaching influence and raft of responsibilities.

This goes some way towards explaining why the organisation has unveiled a host of new and expanded philanthropic activities totalling US$3.5 million to support the scaling and development of apprenticeship programmes across the US.

These commitments expand on the firm’s broader efforts to help more people – particularly those from underserved backgrounds – enter the workforce and compete for quality careers, by gaining meaningful work experience and developing crucial skills.