Top 10 largest companies in the world

Forbes has just published the 20th edition of its Global 2000, which lists the largest companies on the planet.

These heavyweight firms are ranked based on their sales, profit, assets and market value, resulting in a lengthy rundown consisting of big-name banks, oil giants, technology icons and more.

Looking at the geographical spread, the US leads the way with 611 companies on the list, followed by China and Hong Kong with 346 and Japan with 192.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 biggest businesses in the world according to the Forbes Global 2000.

