1. Amazon

Brand value: US$299.3 billion

Despite a tough year for the tech industry and a loss of US$51bn in value, it’s no surprise to see Amazon coming out on top. The global heavyweight has retaken top spot having previously been ranked as the world’s most valuable brand from 2018 to 2020.

While Amazon has failed to meet expected targets, undergoing significant cost cutting and layoffs, its brand has grown in recent years to become a dominant players across multiple sectors. These include online retail, cloud computing, voice/home automation and digital streaming.

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, said: “Our research has found that Amazon’s brand value comes from its strong position in both B2C and B2B sectors of the economy, as it is a key global market leader in the massive markets of both online retail and online cloud computing services.

“Despite already having the world’s most valuable brand, it is continuing to expand into new verticals such as bricks and mortar retailing, acquisition of film studios, and payment processing. Further, with Amazon’s full online retail services available in just 18 nations, there remains further scope to expand its geographic reach.”

2. Apple

Brand value: US$297.5bn

Apple’s brand value has plummeted 16%, falling below US$300bn and resulting in the tech heavyweight falling to second place.

The decline in brand value relates to a fall in forecast revenue, with a disrupted goods supply chain and constrained labour market expected to limit supply of its marquee hardware products.

In its report, Brand Finance researchers write that Apple continues to innovate, invest in long-term growth plans and expand its offering into a broader range of services, thus diversifying its suite of products beyond its most popular, the iPhone.

3. Google

Brand value: US$281.4bn

Retaining its position in third place, Google’s brand value has risen by 7% year-on-year to US$281.4bn thanks to its expansion into new products and services.

Over the past 18 months, the company has also enhanced existing products such as Google Wallet, Google Pixel and Google Cloud with new AI and virtual reality features.

Moreover, Google continues to be active in its approach to sustainability and tackling climate change, including by making strong commitments to data centre cooling and aiming to operate entirely on carbon free energy by 2030.

