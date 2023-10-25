Top 10 ecommerce companies in the US

We all recognise there has been a dramatic move away from traditional, customer-facing businesses towards online retailers over the past couple of decades.

Revenue in the ecommerce market is projected to reach US$3.64 trillion by the end of this year, according to Statista, rising to an eye-watering US$5.56tn by 2027.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 internet retail companies in the US ranked by market cap as of July 2023.

