Top 10 fintech companies in North America

1. Visa

Visa can be considered nothing less than a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories.

The US heavyweight maintains that its purpose is to “uplift everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid”.

Visa also works alongside a wide range of fintechs, from digital banks to fintech enablers, and runs a ‘Fintech Fast Track’ programme designed to help fintech and crypto companies bring new payments solutions to market.