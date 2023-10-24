Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, is embarking on an ambitious rebrand.

From January, the business will adopt the name of its flagship product, Dayforce, demonstrating a willingness to become more streamlined from a marketing perspective and assure a more memorable, overarching identity.

Dayforce, a HCM platform, has long been ranked as a market leader in its field thanks to a rich history of innovation and excellence, consistently delivering value to thousands of global organisations and millions of workers.

Under its new guise, Ceridian is dead set on staying true to its brand promise – ‘makes work life better’ – but is expanding how this is done through new innovations and best-in-class experiences across every stage of the customer journey.

“Dayforce represents our products, company and community at their best, so it is only fitting that we are doubling down on the brand as we look to accelerate our growth as the go-to global people platform,” comments David Ossip, Chairman and Co-CEO at Ceridian.

“With Dayforce as our unified brand, we not only create clarity for organisations already navigating the workforce complexity crisis, but we further unite our employees and ecosystem to advance our shared ambition to make work life better.”

How Dayforce superseded Ceridian

It’s now 11 years since Ceridian acquired Dayforce Corporation, whose Dayforce software was a cloud HCM solution for HR, payroll, tax, benefits, workforce management, talent management and other related activities.