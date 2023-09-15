Thanks to the participation of companies including Nvidia and Capital One Ventures, data and AI giant Databricks has secured more than US$500 million in funding, giving it an overall value of US$43 billion.

Existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Franklin Templeton and Tiger Global are among the other venture capital heavyweights to take part in the Series I round, which was led by T. Rowe Price Associates.

It marks the latest significant milestone in the meteoric rise of Databricks, which was founded in 2013 and whose flagship product is the Lakehouse Platform.

Databricks has said it plans to partner with Nvidia – itself a beneficiary of the artificial intelligence boom – to build “transformative AI technology”.



