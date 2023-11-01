How efficient digital ecosystems became business critical

AI and groundbreaking tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which catapulted this game-changing technology into the mainstream towards the end of 2022, evidently come into this conversation.

This collective tendency toward digital adoption has motivated businesses to respond, and that urgency will surely increase as technological innovations become even more groundbreaking.

“ChatGPT and its widespread availability to consumers has been the catalyst for businesses really considering and adopting AI to transform their operations,” Hart goes on.

“Having an established network of digitised solutions that seamlessly connect with one another is vital to making sure businesses can quickly take advantage of new technologies being developed.”

Digital ecosystems: Crucial to clients and the workforce

As mentioned, Williams Lea, which offers BPO to a wide variety of major companies, relies heavily on its digital ecosystem.

Its digital client platform, ENGAGE, provides the foundation, connecting services and products to clients while also supporting a number of internal processes. Clients are given a detailed view of service activities, productivity and utilisation, allowing for real-time task and job queue management, secure job sharing and a complete chain of custody for all activities.

“Even further,” says Hart, “the analytics arm of the platform provides metrics, audit trails and service performance in real-time.

“These insights ensure resources are optimally utilised, service levels are maintained and help firms make informed decisions to meet their business objectives.”

From Ricoh’s perspective, there is huge emphasis on the positive impact an efficient ecosystem can have on the workforce, with its potential to boost motivation levels and productivity – ultimately benefitting the business.

“We see digital transformation less about technology and more about what it unleashes in our people,” Bruhn adds.

“When people are freed up to work and collaborate from anywhere – spending less time trying to sign on, searching for information or worrying about compliance and security – they can spend more time focused on what really matters: people, experiences, innovation and agility, dramatically improving employee engagement and business outcomes.”

The key to commercial growth

It’s certainly true that robust digital ecosystems have a strong correlation with commercial growth.

Bringing processes and data together in efficient fashion leaves businesses better-equipped to scale and make decisions to meet their growth needs.

Like her C-suite colleague, Hart is a big believer in employees being freed up to focus on “the things that matter”, while ecosystems support operational and administrative tasks in the background.

Giving an example, she says: “We’ve seen that the digitisation of some legal processes helps to lighten the load for first-year associates, allowing them to grow in other areas of their careers. They’re able to focus on more billable work, which increases output – and ultimately revenue – for their firm.

“For any business looking to evolve and grow, having their workforce focus on value-add tasks is vital to that growth, and digital ecosystems can have a huge impact in making sure that happens.”

Referring back to the difficulties faced by businesses working in silos, with disconnected information and systems, Bruhn concludes: “The risk, when we talk about digital transformation and technologies, is that companies start deploying disconnected or siloed methods of digitisation and that can lead to fragmentation. These organisations are not able to achieve their full potential.

“In a connected digital ecosystem, you’re truly able to bring together in an efficient way the systems, people and ideas for innovation, and your power to grow and deliver on customer and employee expectations just multiplies from there. But it must be efficient.”