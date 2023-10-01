Banks must harness disruptive technologies, while creating their own or actively participating in digital ecosystems, to remain at the heart of the banking sector.

That’s according to the results of a new study carried out by Temenos, which commissioned Economist Impact to survey 300 banks based in various locations across the globe.

The report finds payment companies, technology and e-commerce disruptors are competing against banks with embedded finance solutions. This, coupled with consumers’ growing expectations for better, more personalised products and services, is forcing banks to assess the role they play and how they must adapt.