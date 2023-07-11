Despite well-documented risks relating to cybersecurity, privacy and data quality, just under three-quarters of business leaders believe the benefits posed by generative AI will ultimately outweigh the associated concerns.

That’s according to Capgemini Research Institute’s latest report, which examines the transformative force of generative AI for innovation across enterprises.

Capgemini’s researchers discovered 74% of executives were confident about the positives of AI overshadowing the negatives, while 70% said generative AI would enable organisations to widen the scope of the role of knowledge workers.

Almost all leaders (96%) recognised generative AI as a key topic in the boardroom, with the majority confirming their leadership team members were strong advocates of the emerging technology.