It’s almost impossible to escape the AI conversation at the moment, especially when professional services giants like PwC are making such substantial investments.

In recent weeks, the Big Four consulting firm announced it was ploughing no less than US$1bn into the technology over the next three years to expand and scale its artificial intelligence offering, while helping clients reimagine their businesses through the power of generative AI.

At the forefront of PwC’s investment is what it calls an “industry-leading relationship” with Microsoft, creating scalable offerings using OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service.