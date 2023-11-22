Top 10: Technology companies in the US

1. Apple

Market cap: US$2.96 trillion

Founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne back in 1976 as Apple Computer, Apple is widely recognised for its innovation and quality in both hardware and software, and is undoubtedly one of the most influential companies in the world.

The firm’s first product, known as the Apple I, lacked several features one would expect to find on a modern-day computer, including a display, keyboard and mouse.

Today, Apple has more than 150,000 employees and its products, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, can be found in almost every country.

Apple became the first publicly-traded US company to be valued at US$1tn, reaching this milestone in 2018.

