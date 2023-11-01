Is it more difficult than ever to lead a company?

Amidst economic uncertainty, sustainability pressures and increasing demand from employees for a better work-life balance, not to mention the rapid emergence of generative AI, CEOs have their work cut out to simply keep up.

However, against this backdrop, those in charge of Canada’s biggest companies – ranked here by revenue, according to the latest data from ZoomInfo – are working round the clock to stay ahead of the competition while meeting their ESG targets.

It’s a list occupied entirely by men, demonstrating there is still much work to be done to achieve gender equality in the upper echelons of Canadian business.

