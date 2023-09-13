Every year, The Spirits Business examines the world’s top-selling spirits and brings together relevant data in its Brand Champions report.

While the majority of brands near the list’s summit remain the same from year to year, a bold few are gaining momentum and looking to usurp old favourites.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 best-selling spirit brands in the world, ranked by the industry standard nine-litre case sales.

1. Jinro

Case sales: 100.9 million

Best known for its Chamisul soju, Jinro remains the best-selling spirit brand in the world, surpassing a staggering 100 million cases in 2022.

Since the company’s launch in 1924, Jinro has consistently held its title as the number one soju brand in South Korea and is easily its most famous alcoholic beverage – to the point where it is frequently labelled as the national drink.

Over the years, Chamisul has been advertised by a variety of famous Korean faces, including ‘Gangnam Style’ singer, Psy.

Jinro also manufactures a variety of other alcoholic beverages, including beer, red wine and whiskey.