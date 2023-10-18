Top 10 generative AI platforms

In the space of 12 months, conversation surrounding artificial intelligence – both in business circles and the public sphere – has reached new and arguably unforeseen heights.

This is thanks, in large part, to the increasing accessibility of generative AI, which has coincided with huge, multi-billion dollar investments in the emerging technology.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 GenAI platforms, many of which are being created and utilised by some of the world’s biggest companies.

