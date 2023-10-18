Top 10 generative AI platforms

In the space of 12 months, conversation surrounding artificial intelligence – both in business circles and the public sphere – has reached new and arguably unforeseen heights.
This is thanks, in large part, to the increasing accessibility of generative AI, which has coincided with huge, multi-billion dollar investments in the emerging technology.
Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 GenAI platforms, many of which are being created and utilised by some of the world’s biggest companies.
1. ChatGPT
ChatGPT, created by San Francisco-based OpenAI, is the tool responsible for bringing generative AI to the masses.
Remarkably, the chatbot had one million users within five days of being launched and no less than 100 million active users by January 2023.
Release of the ChatGPT has rapidly accelerated public interest in large language models (LLM) and demonstrated their potential to dramatically enhance business operations and productivity.
The platform has been trained to follow an instruction in a prompt, provide a detailed response, answer follow-up questions and even its own mistakes.
Moreover, the model is now able to access up-to-date information, having previously been trained to use data up to September 2021.
In January 2023, Microsoft announced a significant investment in OpenAI, with the intention of accelerating AI breakthroughs and ensuring benefits are shared with the world.
OpenAI then announced the launch of GPT-4, the latest iteration in its deep learning model, which it says ‘exhibits human-level performance’ on various professional and academic benchmarks.
2. Bard
Released in February 2023, Bard is Google’s answer to ChatGPT.
The tool seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of large language models, drawing on information from the web to provide high-quality, up-to-date responses.
As it stands, Bard is available in 46 different languages and more than 230 countries and territories.
The big question facing Google at the moment is how it can keep pace with the frontrunners in the AI race.
Senior managers have even issued a directive that all the company’s biggest products must incorporate generative AI capabilities within a matter of months, as has been seen with the GenAI-powered search experience.
3. Claude 2
Founded by siblings Daniela and Dario Amodei, ex-employees of OpenAI, Anthropic is an AI safety and research firm delving into the technology’s various opportunities and risks.
Claude 2, its latest model, boasts improved performance, longer responses and can be accessed via an application programming interface as well as a public-facing beta website, claude.ai.
Claude has received praise for being easy to converse with and clearly explaining its thinking, but fresh improvements have been made on the previous model with regards to coding, mathematics and reasoning.
4. Bing AI
Microsoft Bing is now billed as an AI-powered co-pilot for the web and is built into the tech giant’s Edge browser.
Bing AI is capable of delivering better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content – all powered by OpenAI’s latest and most powerful GPT 4 model.
In addition to the customary search function, Bing Image Creator makes Bing the only search experience with the ability to generate both written and visual content in one place.
5. Sensei
Sensei is designed to bring the power of AI and machine learning to experiences, thus deepening insights, enhancing creative expression, accelerating tasks and workflows, and driving real-time decisions.
Adobe, the company responsible for Sensei, has announced numerous generative AI innovations across its Experience Cloud aimed at redefining how businesses deliver customer experiences.
Sensei leverages multiple LLMs within the Adobe Experience Platform, depending on unique business needs, while Adobe Firefly is focused on images and text effects and is designed to generate content safe for commercial use.
6. DALL-E 2
DALL-E, a deep learning model capable of creating images through natural language, was first introduced in 2021.
Then, last year, OpenAI announced its improved DALL-E 2 system, capable of creating original, realistic images and art from a text description, combining concepts, attributes and styles. Images created by DALLE-2 are said to be four times greater in resolution compared to its predecessor.
Even with the same prompts, DALL-E 3 – now in the research preview stage – is set to deliver further, significant improvements.
7. GitHub Copilot
GitHub Copilot has the potential to be every web developer’s best friend.
Users can begin writing code and receive autocomplete-style suggestions from the tool, or write a natural language comment describing what they want the code to do.
Powered by a GenAI model developed by GitHub, OpenAI and Microsoft, the Copilot is able to analyse the context of whatever file is being edited, as well as related files, before offering suggestions from within the text editor.
It is trained on all languages appearing in public repositories, with JavaScript being one of the best-supported languages.
8. Generative Design
Created by heavyweight software developer Autodesk, the Generative Design tool allows users across various industries to quickly generate high-performing design alternatives.
Designers or engineers can start by inputting their design goals into the software, along with certain parameters like performance or spatial requirements, materials, manufacturing methods and cost constraints.
The platform then explores all the possible permutations of a solution, testing each iteration to learn what works and what doesn’t work.
Autodesk recently worked with NASA to create faster, lighter, more cost-efficient structures.
9. Synthesia
Based in London, Synthesia was founded by a team of AI researchers and entrepreneurs from UCL, Stanford, TUM and Cambridge.
The company bills itself as the number one AI video generator and is on a mission to empower everyone – regardless of their technical capabilities or the equipment at their disposal – to make video content.
Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Synesthesia is attempting to radically change the process of content creation and unleash human creativity for good.
10. AlphaCode
As part of Google DeepMind’s mission to ‘solve intelligence’, the laboratory created a system called AlphaCode which writes computer programs at a competitive level.
It achieved an estimated rank within the top 54% of participants in programming competitions by solving new problems that require a combination of critical thinking, logic, algorithms, coding and natural language understanding.
The tool uses transformer-based language models to generate code at an unprecedented scale and then filter the output to a small set of “promising programs”.
******
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in the Business Chief UK & Europe website.
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.
- IBM and EY's AI-powered solution is set to transform HRTechnology & AI
- How the biggest deal in gaming history was finally completedTechnology & AI
- Which North American firms are the world’s best employers?Human Capital
- IFS: Why humanisation is the future of customer serviceDigital Strategy