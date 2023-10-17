Article
IBM and EY's AI-powered solution is set to transform HR

By Tom Chapman
October 17, 2023
IBM has teamed up with EY to launch an AI solution for HR teams
IBM and EY have teamed up to launch EY.ai Workforce, an innovative solution aimed at helping organisations to integrate AI into their HR business processes

HR could be about to change forever thanks to a groundbreaking new partnership bringing together two of the biggest companies in the world. 

IBM and EY have teamed up to launch EY.ai Workforce, an innovative solution aimed at helping organisations to integrate artificial intelligence into their key HR business processes. 

It marks a pivotal next step in the ongoing collaboration between these two industry heavyweights, not to mention a significant milestone as the power of AI is increasingly utilised to boost productivity in various functions, including human resources. 

“This EY and IBM collaboration couldn't have come at a better time,” says Andy Baldwin, EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service.

“The modern workplace is evolving rapidly and there's a pressing need for streamlined operations. EY.ai Workforce reimagines ways of working by facilitating businesses to make the most of their talent, putting humans at the centre of technology to bring about an improved work experience with superior productivity.”

Helping organisations to transform HR

The EY.ai Workforce launch comes hot on the heels of unveiling of EY.ai, a unifying platform bringing together human capabilities and AI to help clients transform their businesses through confident and responsible adoption of the emerging technology. 

An investment of US$1.4 billion from EY has provided the foundation, supporting the embedding of AI into proprietary technologies like EY Fabric which is used by 60,000 clients and more than 1.5 million unique client users. 

EY.ai Workforce combines AI and automation from IBM watsonx Orchestrate with the EY organisation’s domain knowledge in HR transformation to help organisations innovate their processes.

Packaging automations into individual tasks, watsonx Orchestrate guides professionals through tasks like drafting job descriptions and extracting payroll reports. The natural language interface is designed to make it easy for all employees to access these automations, freeing up their time to focus on high-value work.

“At IBM, we’re focused on creating enterprise solutions that use AI to address specific business use cases, adds Kareem Yusuf, SVP Product Management and Growth at IBM Software.

“Building on our longstanding collaboration with the EY organisation, the launch of EY.ai Workforce will provide clients with targeted intelligent automation solutions that enable them to use the power of AI to unlock productivity and address real business needs and outcomes. This is another strategic step in our alliance with the EY organisation.”

