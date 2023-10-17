HR could be about to change forever thanks to a groundbreaking new partnership bringing together two of the biggest companies in the world.

IBM and EY have teamed up to launch EY.ai Workforce, an innovative solution aimed at helping organisations to integrate artificial intelligence into their key HR business processes.

It marks a pivotal next step in the ongoing collaboration between these two industry heavyweights, not to mention a significant milestone as the power of AI is increasingly utilised to boost productivity in various functions, including human resources.

“This EY and IBM collaboration couldn't have come at a better time,” says Andy Baldwin, EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service.

“The modern workplace is evolving rapidly and there's a pressing need for streamlined operations. EY.ai Workforce reimagines ways of working by facilitating businesses to make the most of their talent, putting humans at the centre of technology to bring about an improved work experience with superior productivity.”

Helping organisations to transform HR

The EY.ai Workforce launch comes hot on the heels of unveiling of EY.ai, a unifying platform bringing together human capabilities and AI to help clients transform their businesses through confident and responsible adoption of the emerging technology.