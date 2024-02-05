For Amelia DeLuca, sustainability has always played a role in her personal life – from raising her children to making purchasing decisions at home, or supporting environmental initiatives.

But it took years working at Delta Air Lines before it became a career.

Appointed Chief Sustainability Officer in July 2023, following 17 years in leadership roles at Delta, DeLuca is charged with leading Delta Air Lines to Net Zero in 2050.

“For most of my career at Delta, I was an aviation pro by trade. Sustainability only came to me after working closely with one of Delta’s former sustainability leaders,” DeLuca tells Business Chief.

“From the get-go, I was hooked because sustainability is all about innovation, partnerships, data and blazing new paths without always knowing if you’ll reach the destination or need to pivot after a short layover,” says DeLuca.

DeLuca came into this role with a strong track record as a team leader and an ability to galvanise teams to solve hard problems.

“I have a background in Math, so I love data. Across Delta and within my role, we follow the data. We are committed to science-based targets and are always testing, iterating, and re-testing based on the feedback and data we receive.”

Now as the CSO in one of the most difficult-to-decarbonise sectors, DeLuca has huge optimism about the future,

Here, we talk to DeLuca about her role in driving decarbonisation at Delta, the unique characteristics of the CSO role, and how sustainability can serve as a pathway for more women leaders.