Family business leaders on lessons learned from ESG journeys

Sir James Wates CBE

Former Chairman, Wates Group

Family-run fourth-generation UK construction business Wates Group dates back to the end of the 19th century. The company, which has nearly 4,000 employees, began its sustainability journey in the mid-70s and has committed to net-zero carbon in operations by 2025

“Being a force for good doesn’t come automatically. Companies need clarity of purpose, grounded in social value, and a good steersman to help them deliver that value.

Our business is construction, development and property services, so we’re very much in the built environment — one of the biggest contributors to carbon in the world. At the very least, we want to be a business that’s responsible and responsive to that.”

We have a very simple strategy — to hand off a stronger, more sustainable business to the next generation. It doesn’t mean just being a ‘green’ business — it needs to be economically sustainable, environmentally sustainable — the sort of business that the next generation wants to carry on.

It also has to be sustainable in terms of the communities we engage with and our people. And it must be structured in a way that future generations are able to own it in a successful way. So, there are a multitude of issues.

A significant focus of our strategy today is the recognition that diversity and inclusion are major contributors to sustainability. If you’re always fishing in the same pond, you’re getting the same answer every time. So as a business, you always have to be looking across a pond that’s larger than your natural pond — and the more angles you can bring to the table, the better.

We engage with the tenant community to support what they’re doing — which, in turn, supports the local community overall. Training and teaching our customers are ‘soft’, high-value outcomes that give us a competitive advantage. It’s something we’ve always done, but now we’ve codified it. We’ve recognised that it is something that has always come naturally to us, and perhaps the time has come for us to be less quiet about it.”

We established a sustainability committee of the board around six years ago, led by a family member to ensure that there continues to be high engagement on sustainability issues at the highest levels.

We have looked at our governance practices, which continue to shift and evolve. We’re looking to achieve more strategic, high-level governance where we can set out the values of the family — which are all about having a sustainable business in its broadest possible sense — and translating those values throughout the business and with our stakeholders."