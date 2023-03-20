Interview: human rights in the supply chain needs more focus

Aside from ethics, prioritising human rights is good for business

The fact is too that companies prioritising human rights and forced labour policies oftentimes have an advantage over competitors that overlook the area.

“Creating and implementing human rights policies across an organisations’ supply chain will help improve reputation, profitability, efficiency and ultimately minimise the resources devoted to liability. And commitment to human rights can build better relationships with stakeholders and investors.”

And more organisations are turning their attention toward protecting human rights throughout their business.

“There is increased societal pressure today for companies to protect the rights of not only their workers, but also workers throughout their value chain,” explains Rick.

“Legislation is increasingly putting emphasis on improving global supply chain labour and human rights practices through mandatory human rights due diligence laws.”

That said, Rick says he expects global reporting requirements addressing human rights disclosures to become even more prevalent. Over the past year, ISN has seen a 170% increase in subscribers requesting this information throughout their value chain.

Putting human rights policies in place – where to start

Rick says developing a human rights policy should be an ongoing process, with the policy being periodically reviewed and updated to ensure it remains an effective policy over time.

“It’s important to have a dedicated team with executive leadership to drive the process and showcase the business value of having a human rights policy,” he says.

To begin, he suggests organisations review their current policies to determine where human rights are already being addressed and identify areas that would be best addressed by an all-encompassing human rights policy. During this process, organisations should evaluate their key potential human rights impacts to inform the drafting of their policy.

“After the policy is developed and approved, it must be communicated to both internal and external parties in the business,” he says.

“Once communicated to stakeholders, the final step is to implement it throughout company operations. It is essential that the policy is reviewed often and that the impact is assessed on a regular basis, so that updates to the policy can be made to ensure optimal effectiveness.”