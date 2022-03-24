Kate Birch

Hear from supply chain and procurement leaders from Uber, IBM, Visa, EY, Fannie Mae, Maersk, UST, and more at hybrid event Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE…
Neiman Marcus names CFO, PayPal hires chief information officer, Amazon appoints VP of health – here are the biggest executive moves across North America…
From an increase in spend and purpose-driven booking decisions to multi-generational family vacations, here are 2022’s travel trends from American Express…
PwC and Accenture launch Web3 consulting hubs, as global business clients increasingly seek expert services to support their move into the metaverse…
From tech and ecommerce giants to banks and carmakers, we highlight 15 US-headquartered companies that have announced pledges to relief efforts in Ukraine…
Sustainability meets fine dining at these eight Michelin Star-studded restaurants – from Washington to San Francisco to New York State…