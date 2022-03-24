Profile Picture

Kate Birch

Editor

Articles by Kate Birch

Meet the speakers – Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE event

Hear from supply chain and procurement leaders from Uber, IBM, Visa, EY, Fannie Mae, Maersk, UST, and more at hybrid event Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Executive moves: Amazon, PayPal, Neiman Marcus, ExxonMobil

Neiman Marcus names CFO, PayPal hires chief information officer, Amazon appoints VP of health – here are the biggest executive moves across North America

7 top takeaways – American Express 2022 Travel Trends

From an increase in spend and purpose-driven booking decisions to multi-generational family vacations, here are 2022’s travel trends from American Express

PwC, Accenture among consultancies launching metaverse hubs

PwC and Accenture launch Web3 consulting hubs, as global business clients increasingly seek expert services to support their move into the metaverse

Lists by Kate Birch

15 American companies pledging aid for Ukrainian refugees

From tech and ecommerce giants to banks and carmakers, we highlight 15 US-headquartered companies that have announced pledges to relief efforts in Ukraine

Meet America’s most sustainable Michelin-starred restaurants

Sustainability meets fine dining at these eight Michelin Star-studded restaurants – from Washington to San Francisco to New York State