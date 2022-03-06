15 American companies pledging aid for Ukrainian refugees

1. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo has pledged to donate US$1m to three non-profit groups helping Ukraine and refugees fleeing invasion by Russia, including American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and USO. In addition, the leading financial services firm is making it easier for its employees to support these organisations through its internal employee giving system. Wells Fargo is also amplifying employee generosity to these organisations via its Community Care Grants program, allowing donations of US$1,000 to qualify for additional grant dollars to further extend impact.

2. PayPal

Following sanctions on Russia made by a number of banks, US-based digital payment giant PayPal has paused onboarding new users in the country and has ramped up facilitating cross-border transactions and its Xoom service for international money transfers in Ukraine – to “enable donations to non-profit fundraising efforts in support of Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts”, the payments firm said.

3. Ford Motor Company

As well as suspending its commercial van manufacturing in Russia and sales of cars to Russia, Ford announced it plans to donate US$100,000 to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund. “As a part of the global community, Ford is deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the resultant threats to peace and stability. The situation has compelled us to reassess our operations in Russia,” Ford said in a statement.

4. Starbucks

While Starbucks has not closed its 130 stores in Russia, which are wholly owned and operated by a licensed partner, the coffee giant announced on its website plans to donate any royalties received from its business operations in Russia to humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine. Also, the Starbucks Foundation has contributed US$500,000 to World Central Kitchen and the Red Cross for humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.

5. JPMorgan

US bank JPMorgan is making a financial contribution to Ukrainian aid efforts. In a statement on Instagram, the bank’s chief executive Rich Handler announced a donation of US$1m. The bank, which is the most active international investment bank in Russia, also said it will match contributions from its 4,500 employees.

6. Intel

Following a statement condemning the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Intel said it would suspend “all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus” and had also begun raising funds for relief efforts. “We have launched an employee donation and matching campaign through the Intel Foundation that has already raised over US$1.2m for relief efforts, and we are proud of the work our teams in surrounding areas including Poland, Germany and Romania are doing to aid refugees.”

7. Neiman Marcus Group