Meet America’s most sustainable Michelin-starred restaurants

1 Harbor House, Mendocino, California

Located in a cliff-side town in Mendocino County, California, the Two Michelin Star Harbor House is led by executive chef Matthew Kammerer who puts a “massive focus on where our ingredients come from and the waste involved in our preparations,” as he recently told sister publication Sustainability Magazine.

Almost everything he sources for this 20-seat restaurant comes from the immediate surroundings with seaweed foraged in the cove below, and herbs, vegetables and eggs from an on-site organic garden and chicken coop.

“We limit importing, have removed plastic wrap, save grey water from rinsing vegetables to water our gardens, grow as much of our food as possible, have begun to raise our own animals, and limit meat to grass-fed small-scale production,” he says.

All ceramics are made locally, and of the 12-14 courses on any given menu, the majority are vegetarian or sustainable seafood.

2 Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

The last few years has seen three Michelin-Star restaurant Atelier Crenn go on a green journey.

In 2017, the restaurant announced it would source the majority of its product from just one farm – the regenerative Bleu Belle Farms, a plot within a 45-mile radius that uses biodynamic methods. Following a zero-waste philosophy, all scraps from the restaurant are sent back to the farm to nourish the soil.

Then, in 2018, the restaurant removed all meat from the menu so motivated was owner and chef Dominique Crenn (the first woman in the US to be awarded three Michelin stars) by the environmental impact of meat production. The restaurant does plan to offer cultured chicken in the future due to its relative sustainability and delicious appearance, aroma and flavour.

And recently, in 2021, Atelier Crenn became the first restaurant in the US to be certified as a Plastic Free establishment, having removed single-use plastics from all operations. Napkins are made from recycled materials and candles burn olive oil rather than other oils.