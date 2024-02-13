In what ways have your early struggles informed your path to success?



One that immediately comes to mind is how I've evolved as a leader in managing and motivating people. In the early days of starting my first company and building it up, I didn't quite grasp effective management and motivation techniques. My default approach was akin to that of a drill sergeant – giving orders, leading mainly through example, and employing a strict, authoritative stance. I leaned heavily on being a driving force, almost like carrying a draconian stick.



However, I've transformed over time. I've come to understand that employees are striving to live their best lives, and it's the company's role to align with that aspiration and support them in achieving it. Through this perspective, positive outcomes tend to be far more effective motivators than negative consequences. The concept of the 'carrot' – rewards and incentives – is often a more powerful driver for the right individuals than the 'stick' of punishment.

I had to undergo a shift from an authoritarian leadership style to one that's inspirational. This change involved setting a positive tone internally and creating a culture and business model that foster an environment where people can flourish. In essence, it's about transitioning from a commanding approach to an empowering one, where I facilitate the success of those who seek it by providing them with the conducive conditions to thrive.



In starting and scaling Asset Panda, what has been the biggest challenges?



When establishing a company, numerous challenges arise, particularly when creating a novel business model to address an age-old issue. Our company sought to tackle a familiar problem with a fresh approach. Our main objective was aligning fundamental marketplace problems (FMPs) with perfect client profiles (PCPs). This meant venturing beyond our own immediate sphere of influence to truly understand the nature of the problem.



My motivation stemmed from a personal experience – in a previous business, I rapidly expanded, acquired a substantial amount of equipment, and subsequently faced challenges in keeping track of it all. This experience led me to the inception of Asset Panda. As we ventured into various sectors such as schools, fire departments, governments, and more, we recognised that while the core problems were similar, each had its unique nuances.

Mapping out the FMPs and PCPs within a horizontally applicable solution that could also be adapted for specific industries was a complex task. Developing an application that could scale according to clients' requirements without sacrificing industry-specific functionality was no small feat. This endeavor required significant investments of time, effort, energy, and resources.



We have essentially worked to solve a Rubik's Cube of challenges, a puzzle that continuously evolves. It's a perpetual challenge, but the value we derive from solving such intricate problems is immeasurable. Our mission involves addressing a global issue with a horizontal, industry-agnostic approach. The challenge is formidable, but it's also enjoyable. Having been committed to this journey for over a decade, I wake up every morning with the same enthusiasm I had when I started the company. This, in itself, speaks volumes about the rewarding nature of the journey.



How would you describe your leadership style and how has that evolved?



My leadership approach has undergone significant transformation, evolving into a more visionary and inspirational style.



In the past, I used to be the individual charging ahead, taking on various roles and tasks. However, as the company has grown, I've realised the necessity of empowering others to make decisions and develop their own visions for their respective groups.



Nowadays, my role as a leader is to attract and retain the finest talents globally, driving the progress of Asset Panda. Rather than imposing my own ideas and dictating operational methods, I'm focused on nurturing an environment where diverse talents can flourish. In the early stages of my career, I struggled with this understanding. My ego was tied to how much work I could handle, how much information I could absorb, and my significance in daily operations.



Discovering the power of hiring skilled individuals and allowing them to showcase their abilities has been liberating. Creating a secure space that encourages experimentation and learning from failures has been crucial. It's truly eye-opening to realize that team members might excel in certain skills beyond my capabilities. This realization underscores the essence of effective leadership – assembling a team capable of collectively achieving the envisioned goals.

