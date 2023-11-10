Why is CEO turnover in the US so high?

Change at the top has been impacting many of the world’s biggest companies throughout 2023.

And now, fresh research published by Challenger, Gray & Christmas has revealed the shocking extent of CEO turnover in the US during the first nine months of the year.

From January to September, 1,425 Chief Executives left their post, up 47% compared to the same period last year and the highest total ever recorded by the executive outplacement specialist since it began tracking this data in 2002.

In September alone, 164 CEOs left their jobs, a dramatic increase (122%) from the 74 who moved on in the same month last year.

During the third quarter, 518 CEOs departed – the most in a quarter on record and a 166% rise compared to the same period in 2022.

Number of new female CEOs holds steady

The rate of new female CEOs held steady during the first nine months of 2023.

Women accounted for 29% of newly-appointed chiefs from January to September, up from 26% in the same period last year.