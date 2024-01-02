6 leadership principles for transitioning into an ESG world

Throughout the past ten years, the rise of ESG within the corporate landscape has been truly remarkable.

And the momentum behind corporate action in ESG matters continues to grow – and for good reason. ESG is vital in addressing the global challenges we confront today, from imminent climate and ecological dangers to the need for heightened social justice and inclusivity.

Despite reports indicating a nearly 6% decrease in the significance attributed to ESG by investors in 2023 compared to the previous year, the necessity for corporate leaders to enhance their ESG strategies is long overdue.

This urgency is exacerbated by the prevalent issue of greenwashing, where companies use buzzwords like 'ESG' or 'sustainable' without actually implementing the associated practices, say Duke Corporate Education's Sharmla Chetty (CEO) and Andrés Saint-Jean (Head of Digital, Partnerships, and ESG Leadership Academy).

"Focusing on leadership, it is imperative to be guided by a genuine sense of purpose and to ensure that meaningful action is taking place," they say. "In this context, it is essential for businesses to demonstrate the sincerity and effectiveness of their ESG efforts."

ESG’s impact

ESG relies on businesses stepping up and addressing societal and environmental issues, while reflecting on how their purpose can promote positive social impact. ESG's rise has been propelled by factors including calls for diversity, equity, and inclusion, consumer demand for sustainability, employees considering company purpose when choosing employers, and pressure from the government for more sustainable practices.

The transition may seem overwhelming at first, but embracing change is vital in an ever-changing landscape.

A study from the Boston Consulting Group shows that many leaders labour under the false impression that 'there must be a trade-off between doing good for society and the planet, and delivering returns to shareholders, but studies consistently show a strong positive correlation between companies’ commitment to environmental, societal and governance concerns'.

While the obvious approach would be to develop a strategy and set smart initiatives, Chetty and Saint-Jean challenge you to instead put your skilled workforce at the forefront of the transition.

