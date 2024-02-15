Five Minutes With: Sarah Robb O'Hagan, CEO at Exos

In the four years since the COVID-19 pandemic, the workplace and workforce have gone through a transformation that has altered the way we work, live and the balance between the two. We have seen that the traditional “grind” approach to work has led to massive burnout rates and an ever-growing mental health crisis. Return-to-office mandates and chronic stress for many employees have created trends like quiet quitting and decreased performance.

With all of this as a backdrop, we realised at Exos that we had a really important role to play in helping to shape a healthier workplace of the future.

Since our company was founded, we have believed in the mantra that work + rest = success. So, we took what comes naturally to us, and codified this in a more accessible way to help our clients combat the burnout crisis.

We call it the Readiness Culture Code (RCC), a first-of-its-kind blueprint to reimagine corporate culture and equip employees with the physical, mental and emotional capacity to meet the demands of modern work.

In tandem with the launch of the RCC, we actually implemented a four-day working week for our 3,500 employees to spend Fridays intentionally recovering, however works for them, to gauge the impact of implementing the RCC and assess how reducing work days affects wellbeing and performance.

How closely connected are physical health and work performance?

The mind-body connection is very real, so how our body feels directly correlates to how our mind feels at work and beyond.

Think about your own experience. If you are experiencing neck or back pain from sitting in your chair for hours on end, that can impact how you sleep at night, which can impact your mental disposition, which can lead to not maintaining great habits like good nutrition and exercise.

We see this kind of example play out in every context of coaching humans. From our historical work training athletes like NFL prospects, military veterans and our most recent work bringing physical fitness into NYC public schools, Exos has had a front-row seat in seeing the positive effects of nourishing both your physical and mental health and how that translates to the workplace. In corporate America, the parallel to an athlete overtraining for an important competition or physical event is an employee burning out.

What specific improvements can employees expect to see as a result of improving their health?

Instead of focusing on what to take off someone’s plate to reduce stress, we believe the main focus should be building employee capacity to handle what’s actually on their plates. That was the overall intent of our RCC, which we rolled out to our own employees in 2023.

We’ve seen incredible impacts on our own employees' health and wellbeing; everything from reduced feelings of burnout and improved feelings of joy at work, to better sleep because employees are not awake at night worrying about work issues from the day.

How does Exos ensure its own employees stay in good physical health?

For years, corporate culture has been focused on working harder, raising the intensity and buying into the hustle to get results. We’re changing the future of the industry by recentering on recovery as a major key to peak performance.

Both in elite athletics and within the workplace, recovery techniques are a foundational element of our methodology. This includes simple approaches such as ensuring meetings finish 10 minutes before the hour to give employees time to stretch and move, and more formalised breathwork sessions to help employees downregulate at the end of a heavy meeting day, before returning to their home life.

As part of our Readiness Culture Code guidelines, we also encourage employees to move throughout the day. Instead of your traditional call with internal partners, we opt for a “walk and talk” to get the job done.

Our workforce also has access to our suite of resources to aid them in their physical health. With Exos Fit, Exos employees can take part in virtual or in-person coaching, live-streamed and on-demand fitness classes, and wellness practices from Exos coaches to explore mind, body and nutrition training, and group health and wellness challenges for shared victories, camaraderie and motivation.

