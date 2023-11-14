Have senior leaders lost sight of what motivates employees?

The number of employees lacking enthusiasm for their current jobs, or intent on leaving, is rampant – but senior leaders are seemingly unaware the problem even exists.

That’s according to the results of a new study carried out by StrawberryFrog and Dynata, who found almost a third (32%) of workers are feeling unfulfilled and 30% have checked out.

Another 15% said they were altogether fed up, leaving just 23% feeling ‘energised’ in their work.

However, on the flip side, a significant proportion of senior managers claim their company has a good understanding of what motivates employees and believe communication between different ranks to be ‘very good’.

“In our research we learned that many of these disaffected employees stay only to avoid the hassles of searching for another position,” says Chip Walker, Head of Strategy at StrawberryFrog. “They’re essentially sleepwalking through their jobs.

“Meanwhile, top executives are operating within what we’re calling a ‘thriving bubble’, where senior leadership feels fulfilled and believes their organisation offers clear purpose and direction – a sentiment at odds with their checked-out and fed-up workforce.”