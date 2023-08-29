When it comes to women rising to the top job, 2023 has been a good year.

At the start of the year, the Fortune 500 hit a milestone – for the first time in history, women ran more than 10% of the businesses on the list of America’s largest public companies.

Flash forward five months, and women are now running 10.4% of the Fortune 500 – even better.

Globally, the picture isn’t quite as rosy, but it is on the up – with women CEOs now running a record-high percentage (5.8%) of listed firms – according to Fortune’s recently-released Global 500 list.

From X to JD.com, Qantas to Vodafone, Naver to Under Armour, we celebrate 20 companies that have appointed women CEOs so far this year – and for the first time.

1

CEO

Arguably the most high-profile female CEO appointment this year, Linda Yaccarino took the helm of Twitter (recently rebranded to X) from Elon Musk in June.

The 60-year-old New Yorker is an experienced executive, widely respected in advertising circles, who has been instrumental in steering NBCUniversal into the tech era. Not only did she transform the entertainment giant’s ad sales business she drove industry-wide debates about data gaps as audiences migrated online.



A mother of two, Yaccarino has certainly been busy since taking the top job. Under her leadership, Twitter has re-branded to X, in line with Musk’s vision for the app, removed the blocking feature, and pulled big-name brands like Coca-Cola and Visa back to the app advertising fold.