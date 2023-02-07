Top 10 must-read sustainable leadership books for CEOs

Anyone worth their sustainability salt knows the impact Paul Polman made at Unilever.

CEO of the consumer goods giant for a decade (2009-2019), Polman developed an ambitious plan – to separate the company’s growth from its overall environmental footprint, and to increase its positive social impact.

It was a risk, but one that ultimately paid off. Unilever’s pioneering and now-famed decade-old Sustainable Living Plan not only helped the company reach 1.3 billion people through its health and hygiene programs but also delivered consistent top and bottom-line growth, positioning Unilever both as a sustainability leader and demonstrating that a long-term, multi-stakeholder model can exist alongside excellent financial performance.

Polman’s legacy proves that ‘corporate can be clean’ – a message he has continued to share with the business world since his retirement in 2019, co-founding social venture Imagine, rallying business leaders into purposeful action, and most recently co-writing a book on corporate sustainability with glob ally recognised megatrend expert Andrew Winston.

Polman was in Dubai recently at the Emirates Literature Festival to debut the book, which shows how companies who are prepared to be brave and give back more than they take, ultimately will thrive.

Along with Polman’s book Net Positive, we round up 10 business books that prove not only that profit and purpose can co-exist but that they are ingredients needed to ensure businesses thrive into the future.

1

Net Positive: How Courageous Companies Thrive

Paul Polman



