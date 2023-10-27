ESG metrics and measurements become priority for CFOs

Pressure to implement and report on organisation-wide ESG programmes has intensified dramatically for CFOs, with three in five indicating a substantial increase in the focus and frequency of reporting on related issues.

That’s according to Protiviti’s latest Global Finance Trends Survey, which found ESG metrics and measurement have skyrocketed to the top of the priority list for finance leaders – up from 11th last year.

In fact, 57% of publicly held and 40% of privately held companies report that measuring and reporting ESG risks and issues has become part of their finance team’s role over the past 12 months.

“While the term ‘ESG’ has become a hot button issue for some, stakeholder demands and regulatory reporting requirements aren’t going away,” says Christopher Wright, Global Leader for the Business Performance Improvement Solution at Protiviti. “This is leading CFOs and finance leaders to adapt as the ESG reporting landscape continues to evolve quickly, with priorities differing vastly across industries and geographies.

“Along with the need for finance leaders to meet ESG-related reporting demands globally, our survey finds the underlying issues that ESG commitments strive to address will continue to command the attention of finance leaders and organisations over the next 12 months and beyond.”