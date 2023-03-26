Hema Gokal: leading the Salesforce women's equality strategy

Employee retention and experience programs

To increase representation, Hema is looking beyond just hiring practices, to really focus on the employee experience and specifically the introduction of new retention and experience programs that are tailored appropriately for each region where Salesforce operates.

This is something Hema feels strongly and passionately about.

“I’ve worked in large and small organisations, and I've seen first-hand how equality cannot be a one-size-fits-all model. Because everyone has varying access to resources and privileges, tailored equality initiatives allow companies to deliver more meaningful impact.

“We also have an opportunity to look at equality through a more global lens and create more locally relevant solutions… so we can better support our employees and meet them where they are”.

Hema points to intersectional experience as a critical area for accelerating progress on equality.

Why intersectionality matters

“We want to create spaces where people can bring their whole selves to work and that means recognising that intersectionality through their identity, race, class, sexual orientation all play a factor in their lived experiences.”

This involves listening to the intersectional experiences that women-identifying employees are having at Salesforce, and then introducing new programs that build inclusive and meaningful experiences.

“We listen deeply to our employees, breaking down systems within the company that don’t serve them, and redesigning those systems to be more inclusive, equal, and fair. Then we layer on programs that ensure employees have opportunities for mentorship, access, development, and growth.”

Hema points to Warmline, as an example of a program that was created based on feedback received from some of Salesforce’s Black women employees. “The Warmline is our employee advocacy program for women of all races and ethnicities, as well as Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ employees, that connects employees with advocates who help them navigate career moments, issues of belonging, and courageous conversations.”

By doubling down on key initiatives that focus on intersectionality, like the Black Women Experience and the Hispanic and Latinx Employee Experience, Salesforce is empowering greater connection among these underrepresented groups through networking, development, and career growth opportunities.

“Our work has to be global to create a workplace that truly reflects the communities around us,” she says, pointing out that the experiences of women in India and Latin America, for example, look a lot different than in the U.S.

Even within the U.S., Black and Latinx women have a different experience in the workplace than some of their peers. “That’s why we’re making key investments in our global team and strategies to ensure we’re listening and being intentional.”