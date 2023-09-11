McKinsey and Salesforce are betting big on generative AI

They’re not the first and certainly won’t be the last but, by joining forces and sharing their extensive resources, McKinsey & Company and Salesforce are betting big on generative AI.

The heavyweight firms have announced a new collaboration to accelerate the introduction of trusted GenAI for sales, marketing, commerce and service, bringing together Salesforce’s customer relationship management (CRM) technologies, including Einstein and Data Cloud, with McKinsey’s proprietary AI and data capabilities.

Together, the pair will help clients to connect relevant structured and unstructured data to improve customer buying experiences, increase sales productivity, personalise digital marketing campaigns and reduce call resolution time.