Top 10 designer fashion brands in the world
Many of the most recognisable brands across all industries belong to the fashion world and, naturally, carry immense value as a result.
Every year, Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands on the planet to the test and ranks them across all sectors and countries to produce its Global 500, which is based on brand value.
The consultancy also produces more than 100 reports and accompanying ‘top 25’ lists for each sector, including apparel.
Brand value is defined by Brand Finance as the net economic benefit that an owner would achieve by licensing their brand in the open market.
It also looks at brand strength, calculated through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.
Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 designer fashion brands in the world.
1. Nike
Brand value: US$31.3 billion
Walk down an average street in pretty much any corner of the world and it’s usually only a matter of time before you spot that famous Nike Swoosh.
This American behemoth reported revenue in excess of US$45bn last year, more than double that of its closest competitor, demonstrating its frightening dominance of the market.
Nike has all the important bases covered, setting new trends, producing the hottest new footwear and manufacturing jerseys for the biggest sports teams in the world.
Marketing, including the well-known ‘Just Do It’ advertising slogan, has played a big part in its success, as have partnerships with a host of sporting icons. Without Air Jordans, who knows whether Nike would have become the global superpower it is today.
2. Louis Vuitton
Brand value: US$26.3bn
Louis Vuitton is the leading brand in the LVMH stable, having been merged with historic winery Moët & Chandon back in 1987.
In the ensuing decades, the French conglomerate has progressively taken on a staggering proportion of the world’s best-known luxury brands, including Tiffany and TAG Heuer, becoming Europe’s first US$500 billion firm in the process.
Today, more than 150 years after its formation, Louis Vuitton is still producing some of the most sought-after luxury products in fashion, from bags and shoes to watches and sunglasses.
Famed fashion designer Virgil Abloh was working as Artistic Designer of Menswear at Louis Vuitton when he died in 2021.
3. Chanel
Brand value: US$19.4bn
Another French industry heavyweight, Chanel is a world leader in the creation, development, manufacture and distribution of luxury products.
This celebrated fashion house was founded by Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel at the beginning of the 20th century and retains a glowing reputation to this day.
Across the globe Chanel has more than 32,000 employees and continues to invest heavily in its people, R&D and innovation.
According to Brand Finance, the company’s brand value is up 27% thanks to promising sales growth and enduring brand strength, upholding its iconic status in the post-pandemic world.
4. Gucci
Brand value: US$17.8bn
As well as being the fourth most valuable designer clothing brand, Gucci is ranked by Brand Finance as the most valuable brand hailing from Italy.
That’s despite its value declining slightly from US$18.1bn in 2022 to US$17.8bn this year.
Like Louis Vuitton and countless others, Gucci is part of an overarching fashion group, Kering, which also owns Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent.
More than 100 years on from its launch in the magnificent city of Florence, Gucci continues to redefine fashion and luxury while celebrating creativity, Italian craftsmanship and innovation.
5. Adidas
Brand value: US$15.7bn
Adidas is, by some distance, the biggest sportswear brand in Europe, with its US$24.56bn revenue putting it way out in front of German rival Puma.
Adi and Rudolf Dassler had initially joined forces to create Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory in 1924 but, with their relationship increasingly under strain, they went their separate ways in the late-1940s to form Adidas and Ruda (later changed to Puma) respectively.
To this day, the headquarters of both Adidas and Puma remain in the relatively small Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, where the Dassler duo grew up and formed their companies.
Adidas is currently generating hundreds of millions of dollars by selling its remaining inventory of Kanye West’s Yeezy trainers, having ended its collaboration with the controversial rapper.
6. Hermès
Brand value: US$14.2bn
The oldest fashion house still in existence, Hermès is almost 200 years old having been founded way back in 1837.
To this day, the business remains independent and family-owned, and is still driven by entrepreneurial spirit and meeting its consistently high standards.
Hermès employs more than 16,600 people and has a strong territorial presence, with hundreds of stores across the globe housing its collections.
The Birkin bag, named after British actress Jane Birkin, is almost certainly the organisation’s most iconic product, alongside the Kelly handbag.
7. Dior
Brand value: US$13.2bn
Christian Dior is another luxury fashion house to have enjoyed a strong 12 months, its brand value skyrocketing by 46%, according to Brand Finance’s metrics.
Established in 1947, Dior’s debut collection was labelled the “new look” and is widely credited today with having reinvigorated and revolutionised the industry in France.
While the company was already under the LVMH banner, Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO, purchased all remaining Dior shares in a deal reported to be worth US$13.1bn in 2017.
In doing so, LVMH assumed ownership of the leather, haute couture, footwear and ready-to-wear segments of the business.
8. Cartier
Brand value: US$12.5bn
Best known for its high-end watches and jewellery, Cartier is another fashion house steeped in history.
Founded in 1847 during the so-called ‘era of great inventions’, the company has always been inspired by the progression of ideas and artistic movements, and continues to push the boundaries to this day.
Cartier has long been associated with royalty, including the British Royal Family, having supplied jewellery for various high-profile engagements.
The brand now has a presence in 60 countries, with more than 200 boutiques.
9. Zara
Brand value: US$11bn
Despite seeing its brand value decline by 15%, which can largely be attributed to customers cutting down on fast-fashion, Zara remains one of the world’s biggest fashion businesses.
Established as Zorba back in 1975, the Spanish firm has grown to the extent that it now has almost 3,000 stores spanning 96 countries.
Zara belongs to and is the largest subsidiary of the Inditex group, which also looks after Pull&Bear.
10. Rolex
Brand value: US$10.7bn
In addition to calculating brand value, Brand Finance also determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.
Coming out on top in this category is Rolex, which has become synonymous over the years with luxury and timeless elegance.
The unmistakable Swiss watchmaker has also seen its brand value shoot up by 28% to more than US$10bn.
