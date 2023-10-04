Many of the most recognisable brands across all industries belong to the fashion world and, naturally, carry immense value as a result.

Every year, Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands on the planet to the test and ranks them across all sectors and countries to produce its Global 500, which is based on brand value.

The consultancy also produces more than 100 reports and accompanying ‘top 25’ lists for each sector, including apparel.

Brand value is defined by Brand Finance as the net economic benefit that an owner would achieve by licensing their brand in the open market.

It also looks at brand strength, calculated through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 designer fashion brands in the world.

