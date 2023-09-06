Top 10 sustainable companies in the US and Canada

Businesses across the globe are becoming increasingly conscious of the impact their activities are having on the environment around them.

Gone are the days when companies could simply appear responsible by setting a host of climate-related goals they intended to meet in the future.

Modern-day customers and stakeholders alike want to see meaningful results – and will hold decision makers to account.

However, many firms are showing unwavering commitment to the cause, going the extra mile to reduce their carbon footprint. If every organisation had a similar attitude to these sustainability leaders, together they could really make a difference.