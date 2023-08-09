While sportswear companies may not reach the dizzy heights of energy and technology giants when it comes to revenue, they represent some of the most recognisable brands in the world.

These organisations remain at the heart of our favourite sports and are continuing to appeal to new customers thanks to multi-million dollar collaborations with celebrities like Rihanna and, most famously, Michael Jordan.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 sportswear brands in the world, ranked by their revenue in 2022.

