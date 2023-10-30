Magic Johnson has just become the latest athlete to join a very exclusive club.

Forbes estimates Johnson to be worth no less than US$1.2 billion, making him the fourth sportsperson to be declared a billionaire.

NBA colleagues Michael Jordan and Lebron James, as well as golfing great Tiger Woods, are the other names on the elite list.

Johnson is one of the most iconic names in the history of basketball, having enjoyed a star-studded career as a point guard with the LA Lakers. He led the team to five NBA championships and is frequently dubbed as one of the greatest players of all time.

Since retiring from the NBA in 1996, the three-time MVP has become a proficient businessman, making sound investments in numerous big-name businesses.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at how Johnson and his three fellow billionaire athletes made their money.

